Mika Reyes and Mean Mendrez did not see action for PLDT in their first game of the PVL Invitational Conference. PVL Images.

MANILA -- PLDT Home Fibr High Speed Hitters stars Mika Reyes and Mean Mendrez are set to return to the squad after the nine-day break of the Premier Volleyball League.

The duo missed their squad's Invitational Conference debut as PLDT blanked the Akari Chargers on Saturday.

But High Speed Hitters head coach Rald Ricafort bared that Reyes and Mendrez are already practicing ahead of their returns.

"Kay Mean tuhod lang recently, hindi naman big issue. Kay Mika yung recovery pa rin ng shoulder, pero okay naman nakakasabay naman sila ng training,” said Ricafort.

The PVL will give way to the country's hosting of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) this coming week, giving Reyes and Mendrez enough time to recover fully from their injuries.

Reyes recently underwent an operation following a shoulder injury she sustained in the All Filipino Conference, the team announced last May.

But Ricafort assured that the duo will finally be back just in time for their next match against the powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers on July 13, 4:00 PM, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

"Yes, lahat naman [maglalaro after the break]," he said.

"Iniikot lang talaga namin yung minutes. Actually yung kay Mean, hindi lang talaga siya one hundred percent pa. Healthy naman, hindi pa lang one hundred percent."