PVL: PLDT sweeps Akari to open Invitational Conference

The PLDT Home Fibr High Speed Hitters made quick work of Akari in their first game of the PVL Invitational Conference, July 1, 2023 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. PVL Images.

MANILA — The PLDT Home Fibr High Speed Hitters scored a quick three-set win over the Akari Chargers, Saturday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The High Speed Hitters took a 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 win to spoil the debut of Akari in the Invitational conference. They were headed by Dell Palomata’s 14 points on 10 points, three blocks, and an ace.

PLDT now improved to 1-0 and will be facing the Creamline Cool Smashers on July 13, 4:00 PM, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Chargers, who fell to 1-0, will be facing the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on July 11, 4:00 PM, at the same Pasig venue.

Meanwhile, hope is coming for Akari after Fifi Sharma’s entry to the team was made official after they announced her signing in their social media accounts.