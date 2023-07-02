Gilas powers through Ukraine U-20 team in friendlies

The Philippine men’s national basketball team powered through the Ukrainian under-20 team, 70-61, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Saturday evening (Manila time) to continue their build-up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in August.

The squad was led by Dwight Ramos, Justine Brownlee, Rhenz Abando, Kiefer Ravena, and June Mar Fajardo.

Gilas was able to hold a slight lead over Ukraine through the first three quarters, just before pulling away late in the fourth frame to finally get their first win after suffering a pair of losses against Estonia and Finland.

But even after posting their first win, Gilas mentor Chot Reyes was still far from satisfied with how the squad performed against the Ukranians.

"I was very pleased with how quickly we picked up the new things that we worked on yesterday in practice. But to be very honest, although we won this game, I still think there were a lot of defensive lapses,” Reyes said in an interview with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ Carlo Pamintuan

“And If I were to rate it, I think this is the worst game that we played since the start.”

“I know this is the game that we won, but I thought that there was a lot more to be desired,” Reyes added.

Gilas came in the match without Ginebra star Scottie Thompson and Meralco’s Chris Newsome due to injuries, which is why Reyes cut the team some slack.

“But of course, we came in without our top two point guards so it was kind of understandable. But still, in our overall journey in the process, we focused on cutting down on our turnovers, not giving up offensive rebounds, and then being able to execute the defense that we worked on. I thought that we were able to do that.”

The former TNT Katropa mentor also singled out Abando who has been showing out so far during the team’s training camp.

“The potential of Rhenz, his upside is tremendous. He only needs to be able to defend the way that we want him to defend and to understand our offense as well. But as you can see, when he gets open, when he gets opportunities, he’s a scorer. I think that’s very important for us,” he said on the former Letran MVP.

“[I’m] very happy with the way he continues to develop, but [he still needs] a lot of improvement especially on the defensive end.”

The two squads are set to clash once again in a rematch tonight.