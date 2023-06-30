Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Aranas' golden break tows Pinoys to World Cup of Pool QF

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2023 02:46 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Billiards ace James Aranas scored a golden break while completing the Philippines' 7-2 win over host team Spain in the World Cup of Pool on Friday.

Aranas and doubles partner Johann Chua outclassed Spanish tandem Jonas Souto and Jose Alberto Delgado en route to a quarterfinals slot.

Aranas completed the victory through an impressive break in the ninth rack that saw the nine ball roll into the corner pocket.

This arranged the Pinoy duo's quarterfinals showdown against the winner between Niels Feijen and Marc Bijsterbosch of the Netherlands and Taiwanese tandem of Ko Pin-Yi and Ko Ping-Chung.

The quarterfinals match will take place on Saturday.

via MatchroomPool
Read More:  World Cup of Pool   James Aranas   Johann Chua  