Billiards ace James Aranas scored a golden break while completing the Philippines' 7-2 win over host team Spain in the World Cup of Pool on Friday.

Aranas and doubles partner Johann Chua outclassed Spanish tandem Jonas Souto and Jose Alberto Delgado en route to a quarterfinals slot.

Aranas completed the victory through an impressive break in the ninth rack that saw the nine ball roll into the corner pocket.

This arranged the Pinoy duo's quarterfinals showdown against the winner between Niels Feijen and Marc Bijsterbosch of the Netherlands and Taiwanese tandem of Ko Pin-Yi and Ko Ping-Chung.

The quarterfinals match will take place on Saturday.