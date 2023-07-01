Gilas Women fall short vs. South Korea, finish 6th in FIBA Asia

The Gilas Pilipinas Women concluded their gallant run in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 in sixth place, after an 80-71 defeat to South Korea in the classification phase, Saturday in Sydney, Australia.
The Gilas Women kept in step with South Korea in the early goings and even led, 19-18, after the opening period. South Korea pulled away in the second frame, out-scoring the Philippines 26-15 to build a 44-34 cushion at the break.
But the Gilas Women showed no quit and came within three points, 71-68, midway through the final quarter before running out of steam.
Nonetheless, the Gilas Women's sixth place finish is their highest ever since they were promoted to Division A of FIBA Asia. The Philippines placed seventh in the 2017, 2019, and 2021 editions of the tournament.
Their historic run in the competition included a confidence-boosting 92-81 win over Chinese Taipei in the group stage -- their first ever win in the preliminary phase since their promotion.
They also pushed New Zealand, a team ranked 29th in the world, to the limit in the playoff. The Gilas Women led in spurts and just fell short, 83-78, to miss out on a place in the semifinals.