GAB probes incident involving MPBL coach

The Games and Amusements Board has initiated an investigation following

an incident in the MPBL game between Pasig City and Marikina last Tuesday.

In a video that went viral, a visibly irked Marikina coach Elvis Tolentino was caught hitting his player Felipe Chavez on the chest after the latter committed a turnover.

Marikina was down 71-66 with 14.7 remaining in the game when the incident took place.

This caught the attention of the GAB.

"The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has taken notice and has initiated an investigation into the matter. We are committed to ensuring a fair and just resolution, and we assure you that GAB will take swift action based on the findings of the investigation. Our priority is to uphold the integrity of the MPBL and ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved," said the regulatory body in a statement.

"GAB remains dedicated to promoting the highest standards of sportsmanship and professionalism in all sporting events under our jurisdiction. Any actions that compromise the integrity of the game will not be tolerated."

Tolentino is also a councilor in Marikina City.