Ateneo to compete in World University Basketball Series

The Ateneo Blue Eagles will compete in the World University Basketball Series this August. File photo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University will compete in the inaugural edition of the World University Basketball Series (WUBS), scheduled for August in Japan.

Organizers announced on Thursday that the competition will take place at the Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, from August 9 to 11.

Let the games begin! Cant wait to watch The Blue Eagles in Japan! 🦅🇯🇵 #WUBS https://t.co/4ALcUZo4GD — Thirdy (@ThirdyRavenaaa) June 30, 2022

Aside from Ateneo, also set to compete are Japan's Tokai University, the National Chengchi University of Taiwan, and Indonesia's Universitas Pelita Harapan.

Organizing the four-team event is the All Japan University Basketball Federation in collaboration with Rakuten Sports. The competition will be held in a round-robin format, with each team playing three games.

"This brand-new championship series will empower talents and communities by inspiring emotions and excellence through the power of sports with a focus on equality, empowerment, and engagement," organizers said.

"We believe WUBS is an ideal platform for emerging basketball talent to unleash potential, showcase skills, foster team spirit, learn new cultures, nurture global friendships, [and] promote universal harmony."

Ateneo is coming off a runner-up finish in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, where the University of the Philippines ended their three-year reign as champions.

Tokai University, meanwhile, is the runner-up in the 2021-22 All Japan Intercollegiate Basketball Championship and the reigning champions of the Kanagawa Prefecture.

National Chengchi University is the defending champion of Taiwan's UBA Division 1, while Universitas Pelita Harapan was the champion of the Liga Mahasiswa in 2021.