Wilcon Depot is new addition to PBA 3x3

From L-R: Keith Datu, Yutien Andrada, TH Tumalip, PBA 3x3 Tournament Director Joey Guanio, Wilcon Depot 3x3 Head Coach Anton Altamirano, Wilcon Depot Inc. SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Wilcon Depot 3x3 Team Manager Eric Altamirano, Ael Banal, Louie Vigil, Strength and Conditioning Coach Marco Yulo, Wilcon Depot 3x3 Assistant Team Manager Cay Lim, and Physical Therapist Khristian Callao. Handout

MANILA – PBA 3x3 is expanding once again as Wilcon Depot joined the third season of the local half-court league.

The team was launched on Thursday at The Westin Manila as Wilcon Depot 3x3 looks to build itself as a force to be reckoned with starting in the first leg this July 3 and 4 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

“We are taking our commitment to another level as we venture into the basketball world. Wilcon Depot's participation in the third season of PBA 3×3 represents our passion for every Filipino homeowner and our dedication to fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. This exciting endeavor allows us to further connect with our customers and sports enthusiasts alike," said Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wilcon Depot Inc.

This is the first dip into sports for Wilcon Depot with this collaboration being viewed as an opportunity to engage with a wider reach and diversify its brand presence to fulfill its mission to be more relevant to every Filipino.

“We're proud of this endeavor and we have high hopes that our brand can fare well and compete at a high level in PBA 3x3,” said Bosch-Ong.

Led by Fil-Am big man Keith Datu and PBA champion Louie Vigil, Wilcon Depot 3x3 also includes team captain Yutien Andrada, former top pick Ael Banal, and unheralded guard TH Tumalip.

“We're grateful for this opportunity and we have our full trust that the players we have can represent Wilcon Depot well in the 3x3 stage," said head coach Anton Altamirano.

Datu is touted as a prospective first round pick in the upcoming PBA Draft and has shown his immense potential in the past PBA 3x3 seasons, while Vigil is a three-time PBA champion with San Miguel and last played for NorthPort.

Andrada, Banal, and Tumalip were all members of the two-time PBA 3x3 champion Platinum Karaoke team.

Joining Altamirano in his staff are assistant coach Matthew Sia and strength and conditioning coach Marco Yulo.