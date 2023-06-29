NAOS Esports winning the grand finals against Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the VALORANT Champions League Philippines Split 2 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. NAOS Esports is currently representing the country in the VCT Ascension Pacific. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

NAOS Esports on Wednesday evening won their Valorant Challengers Ascension - Pacific opener against Vietnam's Fancy United, 2-1, held at the Pullman Grande Sukhumvit Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an already late-night affair due to multiple technical pauses, NAOS made the six-hour wait for their fight worth it as they got atop of the Group Stage standings because of the win.

After a lobby remake due to a miscommunication between NAOS players and officials, the match pulled through from Fracture, with NAOS squandering a 9-3 lead as the Vietnamese mounted a comeback from the attackers' side to seal the series at 13-9.

NAOS, however, were quick to bounce back in Pearl. With the scoreline at 11-10, the Pinoys went ahead and nabbed two straight elimination wins to level the series.

As if shaking off the last two series, NAOS barely broke sweat as they finished the series in Ascent, 13-6.

NAOS will be seeing action next against Thai powerhouse XERXIA on Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m. Philippine time.