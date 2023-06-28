RP Blu Boys headed to group stage of Softball World Cup

The RP Blu Boys secured a place in the group stage of the XVIII WBSC Men's Softball World Cup after a third place finish in the 2023 Men's Softball Asia Cup, Wednesday in Kochi, Japan.

The Blu Boys dominated Hong Kong anew, 7-0, in the bronze medal game to finish on the podium while also claiming a ticket to the World Cup.

Japan and Singapore are playing for the gold medal, with both teams also through to the group stages.

"We are more than proud of our boys as they showed how passion can lead to victory," said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

"Their hard work definitely paid off and we are more than glad to support them as they prepare for the World Cup," he added.

The group stages are set for 2024 in Canada, with the main phase of the World Cup scheduled for 2025.

The national team is composed of John Israel Antonio, Jerome Bacarisas, Leo Barredo, Denmark Bathan, Melvin de Castro, Lyonas de Leon, Juliuz de la Cruz, Mark Janzen Gaspi, Francis Generoso, John Norwen Lucas, Efril Ian Mercado, Micheal Pagkaliwagan, Reagan Parco, Gerone Riparir, Justine John Rosales and Kenneth Torres. The coaches are Jasper Cabrera and Isidro Abella.

With the inclusion of the Blu Boys, Asaphil will now send four teams in the World Cup organized by the World Baseball Softball Confederation as the Philippines earlier qualified in the Women's Softball World Cup, the Co-Ed Slow Pitch Softball World Cup and the Women's Under-15 World Cup. -- Report from Marlon Bernardino.