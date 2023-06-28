Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) reacts after Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes misses a shot at the buzzer at the end of the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference first round at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, April 23, 2023. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA -- Golden State star Klay Thompson will visit the Philippines on August 31 to witness the finals of ANTA's "Shock The Game" tournament, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The finals of the tournament will take place at SM Megamall's Fashion Hall.

ANTA is holding its "Shock The Game" tournament for the second year, kicking off last weekend with elimination legs in Cebu and University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman.

The University of the Visayas emerged as champions of the Cebu leg after beating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation. Meanwhile, Arellano University edged De La Salle-College of St. Benilde in the leg held at UP Diliman's Epsilon Chi Center.

The tournament follows a full court, 4-on-4 format where the first team to reach 21 points in 15 minutes wins. Each team will be allowed 5 players, 4 to play and one to substitute.

"It will be bigger and better. Bigger kasi may nationals na tayo. Better because teams have been preparing, unlike last year when we introduced the concept nanibago sila lahat," said coach Gabby Severino, commissioner of ANTA PH Shock The Game – Philippines 2023.

Action between Arellano and St. Benilde in the UP Diliman leg of the Shock The Game eliminations. Vyn Radovan/ANTA

The schedule for the succeeding elimination legs of Shock The Game 2023 is as follows:

June 24 Benedicto College, Cebu

June 25 Epsilon Chi Center UP Diliman

July 2 Gen. Trias Sports Complex, Cavite

July 16 San Sebastian College, Pampanga

Aug 5 San Beda University Manila

Aug 13 Adamson University

Aug 20 San Beda College Alabang

Aug 27 Enderun Colleges

A total of 128 teams from all over the country will compete in the tournament this year, after 64 teams took part in last year's inaugural edition.

The UP Fighting Maroons, composed of Mark Belmonte, Janjan Felicilda, Nico Tan, Alejandro Shah, and tournament MVP Reyland Torres, emerged as the first-ever champions last year.

