FIBA opens online store for World Cup merchandise

MANILA – The 2023 FIBA World Cup recently launched its online store ahead of its opening on August 25 at the Philippine Arena.

The merchandise, which features the likes and the designs of the host nations Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, includes apparel, headwear, fan items, souvenirs, accessories, stationery, bags/luggage, and more.

In addition to the online store, the official merchandise will also be available in pop-up and flagship stores nationwide leading up to the global event on August 25.

"We wanted to make this event special by creating a collection of merchandise that suits everyone," said Jude Turcuato, Head of Sports at PLDT/Smart. "All of the designs were intricately created to celebrate national pride and the passion of the fans while maintaining high quality that will stand the test of time."

FIBA World Cup Executive Director David Crocker also bared his excitement at the unveiling of the merchandise.

"After a year of extensive work, we are thrilled to launch the World Cup 2023 online store in the Philippines.

"During the draw, the fans' passion was incredible, and we can already sense their immense enthusiasm for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. We are confident that we can meet the demand for official licensed products and merchandise, further fueling the excitement among basketball fans here in the Philippines," added Crocker.

Pop-up stores will also be featured during the duration of the tournament at the Philippine Arena, the Araneta Coliseum, and the MOA Arena.

The merchandise is also available on www.store-philippines.worldcup.basketball.