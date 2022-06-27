

MANILA - Long-time Echo Philippines players Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura" and Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz parted ways with the squad, the organization announced Monday.

"Thank you, Killuash and Rafflesia! ECHO won’t be the same without you. You brighten up every room with your aura and the memories we had with you are definitely for keeps. We wish you luck in your future endeavors," they said.

Both Killuash and Rafflesia were an integral part in securing back-to-back MPL Philippines titles for the organization, when it was still named Sunsparks in Seasons 4 and 5.

Sunsparks also cracked into the playoffs of the inaugural M1 World Championship, where they bowed out to Burmese Ghouls to end the tournament at 5th to 6th place.

They remained part of the squad when it was named Aura Philippines, where the squad consistently bagged playoff appearances in the league, and eventually, in Echo PH, when it earned the recognition as a "super team."

Echo Philippines finished 4th in MPL Season 9.