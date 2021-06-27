WNBA: Wings pull away from Mystics, Liberty crush Dream

Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings celebrates after scoring a three point basket to win the game against the Seattle Storm on June 6, 2021 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. File photo. Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points, 16 of them in the first half Saturday afternoon, to lead the Dallas Wings to an 85-74 win over the short-handed Washington Mystics in Arlington, Texas.

The Wings led throughout, were up by 11 points heading to the fourth quarter and fended off a late parry by Washington to secure the victory down the stretch. It was Dallas' third win in its past four outings.

Allisha Gray scored 14 points off the bench for Dallas (8-8), with Satou Sabally recording 12 points and taking eight rebounds, and Isabelle Harrison scoring 10 points.

The Mystics were never closer than five points in this game after the first three minutes. Tina Charles, the WNBA's leading scorer, had 27 and 10 rebounds to lead Washington (7-8). Leilani Mitchell added 14 points and Ariel Atkins had 11 for the Mystics.

The Wings rolled out to 16-5 lead over the first four and a half minutes of the game before Washington pulled to within 22-14 by the end of the first quarter.

Dallas pushed its advantage to 46-30 at halftime, outshooting the Mystics 45.2 percent to 35.1 percent, outrebounding the visitors 25-14 and hitting on 6 of its 14 3-pointers in the half.

Ogunbowale racked up 16 points before halftime, marking a team-record 53rd consecutive game that she's scored in double figures, a statistic that leads the league.

Charles paced the Mystics with 10 points and 5 rebounds over the first 20 minutes.

The Mystics were at their best in the middle of the third quarter, drawing to as close as 57-52 after Charles hook shot with 3:33 to play in the period. But Dallas was again up to the task, extending the lead to 66-55 when Mabrey hit a 3-point shot with 36.3 seconds left in the quarter.

Washington, playing the third of a three-game road trip, had just nine available players.

-- Sami Whitcomb drops 30 as Liberty crush Dream --

Sami Whitcomb scored 22 of her 30 points in the first half and Betnijah Laney contributed 28 points and six assists to lead the New York Liberty a 101-78 victory over the host Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty (8-8) avenged an overtime loss at home May 27 against Atlanta (5-9).

The Dream, who were led by Chennedy Carter's 24 points Saturday, have lost seven of their last eight games.

Cheyenne Parker had 14 points and Courtney Williams finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for Atlanta.

Michaela Onyenwere finished with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Liberty.

Saturday's game included the WNBA's team leader in steals (Dream, 10.1 per game) against the team with the most turnovers per game (Liberty, 17.1). New York finished with 19 turnovers and Atlanta tallied 13 steals, but the Liberty outrebounded the Dream 36-25 behind Kylee Shook's game-high 11 rebounds.

The Liberty also made 13 shots from 3-point range, including a 7-of-12 performance by Whitcomb.

Whitcomb was 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half helping the Liberty take a 43-40 at halftime. She persevered after having three fouls by halftime.