Knott wants to break 23-second mark in the Olympics

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina sprint queen Kristina Knott wants to rewrite the country's record books anew when she competes in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Knott, 25, qualified for the Games through the universality rule and will compete in her pet event, the 200-meters.

"I'm excited to just really tailor my training and focus on the 200," said Knott during an appearance on "Power and Play" on Saturday.

Knott holds the Philippine record in both the 100m (11.27 seconds) and the 200m (23.01 seconds). She set the record in the century dash in the Drake Blue Oval meet in Iowa August 2020, while she recorded her personal best in the 200m during the final of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

However, her mark of 23.01s still didn't meet the Olympic qualifying standard of 22.8s.

Having already punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games, Knott is determined to lower her time again in the 200m -- and perhaps finally break the 23-second barrier in the process.

"Yes, I am trying to get out of the 23s. I no longer want to run 23 seconds in the 200," Knott told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala.

"So if that's 22.9 or better, I'll take it. Because I am tired of running 23 (seconds)," she admitted.

The fastest time in the women's 200m this year is 21.61s, set by American Gabby Thomas during the United States' Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon just this weekend.

Knott expects to race against "some big names" in the Olympics, including reigning 400m champion Shaunae Miller and American veteran Allyson Felix.

But she is determined to reach the goal she has set for herself and continue to rewrite the Philippines' record books.

"I don't wanna just go there just to go. Go there, show up and show out, that's the goal," said Knott.

Knott is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of a meet in Sweden, and is expected to return to the United States once she has fulfilled the health and safety protocols.

She will train in Austin, Texas before flying to Nagasaki, Japan for another camp ahead of the Summer Games in Tokyo.

