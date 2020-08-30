Kristina Knott breaks De Vega's 33-year old record in 100-meters

Kristina Knott celebrates after her victory in the 2019 SEA Games. File photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines - It took 33 years, but Lydia De Vega's longstanding record in the 100-meters has been broken.

Kristina Knott, the Southeast Asian Games champion for 200m, clocked 11.27-seconds in the Drake Blue Oval Showcase in Iowa to set a new national record.

De Vega had clocked 11.28-seconds at the 1987 Southeast Asian Games in Jakarta.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) confirmed Knott's feat on its official Facebook account.

Knott finished in second place in the meet, behind Kayla White of the United States who ran a season-best 11.18-seconds.

Pinoy Athletics reported that physical distancing was observed in the meet, with the athletes running one lane apart.

Knott is aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and will need to reach the qualifying time of 11.15-seconds for the 100m.

Knott now holds the Philippine record for both the 100m and the 200m. She smashed the national record for the 200m in the 2019 SEA Games, running a 23.01-seconds in the final after already resetting the record with a time of 23.07-seconds in the heats.

