Volleyball: Japan ends QC leg with win over Slovenia

Japan regained its winning ways with a four-set triumph against Slovenia. Photo courtesy of Volleyball World.

MANILA - Japan welcomed back two of its starters in a 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Slovenia to cap Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The crowd favorites, playing in front of over 10,000 fans at the Big Dome, ended the Quezon City leg of the competition with a 3-1 win-loss slate.

The Slovenians rallied from a 17-22 hole in the second set with a 8-0 run capped by a Rok Mozic's powerful kill to level with the Japanese at one apiece.

"We were winning but we lost the set. One thing, we didn't attack," said Yuki Ishikawa through an interpreter regarding the second set meltdown.

Japan, which lost to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist France Saturday, got its bearings in the next two sets behind Ishikawa, Yuji Nishida and Kentaro Takahashi to head back home with a 6-2 record overall,.

"The result is okay, we did get three points," said Ishikawa, who led the Asian side with 21 points, including three service aces, eight digs and seven receptions.

Tatsu Otsuka hammered 13 kills to go with 10 receptions and eight digs while Nishida had two service aces to finish with 12 points aside from collecting eight digs and seven receptions for the Japanese.

Ishikawa and Nishida were back in the rotation after sitting out in the previous match against the French.