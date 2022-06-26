FIBA: Gilas Women U16 crush Samoa for group phase sweep

The Gilas Women U16 celebrate after sweeping Group A in the FIBA Under-16 Women's Asian Championship. FIBA.basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas Women are assured of a spot in the semifinals after a comfortable 94-65 victory over Samoa in Division B of the FIBA Under-16 Women's Asian Championship, Sunday.

Kristan Yumul continued her high-scoring ways at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman, Jordan, knocking down five three-pointers en route to a team-high 22 points.

Naomi Panganiban had 14 points, while Princess Villarin scored 13. Gabby Ramos was limited to four points but grabbed 10 rebounds for the Gilas Women U16.

The victory gave the Filipinas a 3-0 sweep of Group A, after earlier victories against Indonesia (104-68) and Syria (92-86).

They will have a two-day break before playing in the semifinals on June 29, against the winner of the game between Samoa and the second-ranked team in Group B.

The Gilas Women U16 are seeking promotion to Division A of FIBA Asia.

The Filipinas raced off to a 26-19 start and remained comfortably ahead, 49-34, at the half before pouring it on in the third quarter. Their lead reached 31 points, 94-63, with under a minute to go after Sierra Patricio knocked down a triple off an assist by Ava Fajardo.

The Gilas Women had 26 assists on 37 made field goals, and knocked down 14 of their 30 attempts from long range.

Kira-May Filemu did the heavy lifting for Samoa as she put up 28 points and 27 rebounds, but also committed a whopping 14 turnovers in the contest.

As a team, Samoa had 30 turnovers that the Filipinas converted into 27 points.



The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 94 -- Yumul 22, Panganiban 14, Villarin 13, Oani 9, Nolasco 9, Medina 9, Fajardo 8, Ramos 4, Elson 3, Patricio 3, Lopez 0.

SAMOA 65 -- Filemu 28, Oloapu 18, Tutani 9, Keresoma 4, Hogben 2, Hiko 2, Walshe 2, Talosaga 0, Kiliva 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 49-34, 71-52, 94-65.

