LOOK: James Yap attends former brother-in-law Noynoy Aquino’s funeral

Professional basketball player James Yap paid his final respects to his former brother-in-law, the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, as he quietly attended the funeral mass and inurnment on Saturday.

Despite being estranged from former wife Kris Aquino, Yap still went to Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque where the former president was laid to rest beside his parents Benigno Jr. and Corazon.

Yap earlier extended his condolences over the death of Noynoy Aquino.

"Rest in peace President Noynoy Aquino. Thank you for being nice to me," the 2-time PBA MVP who plays for Rain Or Shine said in a short Instagram post. "You will be missed."

Yap ang Kris Aquino were married from 2005 to 2010. They have a son, Bimby Yap.

The former couple campaigned for Aquino when he ran for president in the 2010 elections.

Aquino passed away on Thursday, just 5 years after he stepped down from office, due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

Serving as President from 2010 to 2016, he was largely out of the public eye since the end of his term.

