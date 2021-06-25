James Yap to PNoy: Thank you for being good to me

PBA star James Yap extended his condolences over the death of his former brother-in-law, the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

The two-time MVP said Aquino had been a good brother-in-law to him.

"Rest in peace President Noynoy Aquino. Thank you for being nice to me," said Yap, who plays for Rain or Shine, in a short Instagram post.

"You will be missed."

Yap used to be married to Aquino's youngest sister, Kris. They have a son, Bimby Yap.

The former couple campaigned for Aquino when he was running for president in the 2010 elections.

Aquino passed away in his sleep on Thursday morning due to renal disease secondary to diabetes, according to his sisters. He was 61.

RELATED VIDEO