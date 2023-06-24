Screengrabs from Kiefer Ravena's Instagram account

MANILA – Basketball player Kiefer Ravena reignited long standing rumors about his romantic connection with Kholeen Ortiz.

This, after Ravena dropped on his Instagram Stories some photos of him and Ortiz in what appeared to be a date night.

Ortiz has been linked to Ravena since last year, after the basketball player and volleyball star Alyssa Valdez confirmed their breakup.

Back then, the Japan B.League athlete denied the rumors that he was dating a new girl, contrary to speculations on social media.

"These past few days have been dirty and ugly. It's time to put a halt to it. Alyssa released a statement in May regarding our separation last January. We both agreed to move on peacefully and we respect each other's decisions," he said last August.

"However, family, friends, acquaintances, and a lot of innocent names have been dragged into this issue... Rumors that I am dating anyone now are complete false and hurtful, especially to those who have been unwittingly dragged into this issue."

Ravena has yet to confirm his relationship with Ortiz.

Meanwhile, he recently signed an extension with the Shiga Lakestars for their 2023-2024 campaign.

The former NLEX Road Warrior posted averages of 10.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds for Shiga who was recently relegated to Division 2 after a 14-46 record.

