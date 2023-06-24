Beach volleyball: Tan-Cosas, Cordero-Doromal off to hot start in BVR Sipalay

Abanse Negrense's Bea Tan and Jennifer Cosas and Grass to Bone's Honey Grace Cordero and Roma Joy Doromal started hot and posted two victories in the Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour Sipalay City leg at the Poblacion Beach Saturday.

Tan and Cosas, third placers in the Candon City leg last weekend, made short work of Ateneo's Jana Cane and Yumi Furukawa 21-19, 21-6, and DLSU's Baby Jyne Soreño and Lorien Gamboa, 21-19, 21-12, to lead Pool A.

Cordero and Doromal, meanwhile, went through the wringer before hacking out a 21-17, 18-21, 15-11 win over Erjane Magdato and Edrilyn Carbajosa of Pontevedra and remained unbeaten in Pool B with a 21-9, 21-8 dismantling of Janelle Malala and Trisha Mae Geneblaza of Sipalay.

Team Preska's Bianca Lizares and MJ Ebro, reunited in the second leg, downed the other DLSU duo of Maicah Larroza and Matet Espina, 21-18, 21-16, in Pool C.

Gelimae Villanueva and Kyla Gallego of Pontevedra also made a statement in their title aspirations with a dominant 21-3, 21-3 rout of Sipalay duo in Jeyanah Ledesma and Alexandra Agda.

Soreño and Gamboa, both BVR on Tour debutants, opened their campaign with a 21-12, 21-12 conquest of Sipalay's Jastine Amaro and Kimberly Debuyan.

Cane and Furukawa bounce back from their defeat to Tan and Cosas with a 26-24, 26-24 win over Amaro and Debuyan.

In the men's division, first leg winners Ranran Abdilla and Rancel Varga sustained their dominant ways.

Gunning a sweep of this month's leg championships, Abdilla and Varga, who had a perfect campaign in Candon City, overpowered Arbel Belleza and Rowell Panaguiton of Sipalay, 21-9, 21-13, in Pool A.

DLSU's Vince Maglinao and Andre Espejo are undefeated in two Pool C matches after beating Michael Arañez and Dan Mark Claridad of Sipalay, 21-11, 21-9, and Toto de Pedro and Eljhay Ronquillo of Abanse Negrense, 10-21, 22-20, 18-16.

De Pedro and Ronquillo, who defeated Ateneo's Amil Pacinio and Jian Salarzon, 21-18, 21-14, and Sipalay's Michael Arañez and Dan Mark Claridad, 19-21, 21-12, 15-6, settled for a 2-1 record in Pool C.

Pacinio and Salarzon sport a 1-1 slate following a 21-10, 21-13 conquest of Arañez and Claridad.

In Pool B, AJ Pareja and Vincent Nadera of Beach Volleyball Manila set in motion its championship bid with a 21-10, 25-23 triumph over John Joseph Mirasol and Johnrel Talita of Sipalay, while Lucas Yang and Jovan Ang of Singapore bested Allaine Tejares and John Carl Araneta of D'Prints, 21-13, 20-22, 15-12.

The top two finishers per bracket along with the two best third placers (lucky losers) in this Saturday's pool round will advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday.