Cycling: Prado bags 3rd gold medal in road nationals

Jermyn Prado now has 3 gold medals in the PhilCycling National Championships for Road. Handout photo



Jermyn Prado pedalled her way to her third gold medal in the PhilCycling National Championships for Road on Thursday in Tagaytay City.

With the road race (massed start) for Women Elite tracing the same route as that of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, the 27-year-old pedaled patiently in the flats and took her time before she attacked in the climb back to the Praying Hands Monument with up-and-coming Mathilda Krogg.

They went on a controlled pace to the finish of the 114-km race with Prado prevailing in a friendly sprint to win her third gold medal after the criterium and individual time trial.

“Like I said, I don’t stop training,” said Prado, who clocked 3 hours, 21 minutes and 23 seconds -- the same time as the 19-year-old Krogg who settled for the silver medal, in the 114-km race that finished with a climb.

Prado was a former teammate of Krogg at the Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance team, an indication of Standard Insurance Group chairman Judes Echauz’s determined goal to sustain a competitive women’s team.

Krogg, however, emerged as the Women’s Under-23 champion, her second gold after the criterium, in the championships.

Avegail Rombaon secured another medal, a silver, after winding up as the second-best Elite rider after Prado.

The pride of Bicol also riding for Standard Insurance was 7 minutes and 33 seconds off the champion in the event organized by PhilCycling and Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Ma. Mhay-ann Lina settled for bronze in the event that was raced under an overcast sky with a threat of rain. Because of the 80 percent probability of thunderstorm, commissaires decided to send off Thursday’s competitors in six events at five-minute intervals from the Praying Hands Monument start.

Krogg’s teammate, Kate Yasmin Velasco, clinched the Under-23 silver medal with a time of 3:24:40 and 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines’ Phoebe Salazar was a dynamo behind the leaders and bagged bronze in 3:25:13.