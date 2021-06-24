Basketball: Gilas Pilipinas names 12-man roster for Olympic qualifiers

Gilas Pilipinas has released the names of the 12 players who will be flying to Belgrade, Serbia for the coming Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

They are Kai Sotto, Isaac Go, Jordan Heading, Geo Chu, Dwight Ramos, Mike Nieto, SJ Belangel, William Navarro, Justine Baltazar, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, and naturalized player Ange Kouam.

The team is due to fly to Belgrade on Thursday for the competition, which will be taking place from June 29 to July 4.

Gilas will take on Serbia on July 1, then battle Dominican Republic the next day.



Cut from the pool for this particular tournament are Lebron Lopez, Jaydee Tungcab and Javi Gomez de Liano.

