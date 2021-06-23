Basketball: Gilas Pilipinas-China tune up ends in a draw

Gilas Pilipinas' tune up with the China national basketball team ended in a 79-79 tie on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga.

Kai Sotto led the way for the nationals with 13 points, according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Ange Kouame and Jordan Heading added 12 points each, while RJ Abarrientos has 9 markers.

The Philippines and China set up the scrimmage in preparation for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.

Gilas was supposed to have two games with their Chinese counterparts, but was forced to settle for one game due to time constraints in relation to their travel.

Prior to the game, the nationals swept their assignments in the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. They won twice over South Korea and once against Indonesia.

