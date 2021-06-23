Mobile Legends: Execration to release MSC-champion roster due to 'unfortunate circumstances'

Courtesy: Execration's Facebook page

MANILA - In a shocking move, esports organization Execration is planning to release its entire Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (ML:BB) roster after the squad finished its stellar run in the local and Southeast Asian scene of the MOBA title, citing “unfortunate circumstances.”

This development comes just more than a week after they claimed the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) title against fellow Philippine team Blacklist International.

🚨Execration's Official Statement and the next path of Execration MLBB pic.twitter.com/KKxL5LE85g — Execration (@ExecrationGG) June 23, 2021

In a press release issued June 23, Execration said they were finding an “ideal” organization for the squad, acknowledging the success of the team over the past few months in the ML:BB scene both locally and overseas.

This means the #ExeShot squad consisting of Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso will bolster their MPL Season 8 title chances with another organization.

“Due to unfortunate circumstances, we are supporting the current Execration ML squad by finding an ideal organization where they can continue to thrive and find success,” EJ Miranda, general manager for LuponWXC, said in a statement.

"We will make an official announcement on the next organization that will continue their journey,” Miranda added.

Execration had a stellar playoff run in the MPL - Philippines, eliminating title favorites and world champs Bren Esports and Aura PH to book a finals showdown with Blacklist International, which eventually took the local title in a 4-3 thriller.

Execration were able to exact revenge in the ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup grand finals against Blacklist International with a 4-1 blowout, with the entire squad playing throughout the tournament series.