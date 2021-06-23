Basketball: Juan Gómez de Liaño signs with B.League's D2 team Earth Friends

Watch more in iWantTFC

Former University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroon Juan Gómez de Liaño is joining Japan's B.League by signing with Division 2 team Earth Friends Tokyo Z.

He follows Thirdy Ravena, who plays with San-En Neo Phoenix.

"We are pleased to inform you that Earthfriends Tokyo Z has reached a basic agreement with Juan Gomez de Riano for the B.LEAGUE 2021-22 season," the club said in a statement.

Gómez de Liaño, who played for three seasons with UP, averaging 12.43 points, 6.06 rebounds, and 3.28 assists. will be Tokyo Z's Asian quota player.

"I am honored to be part of the EarthFriends Tokyo Z Team.

I am very excited to battle it out with you guys and to be part of this journey. I am looking forward to meeting you all soon," he said.

He also suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

"I hope you guys support us through the challenges ahead," he said.

RELATED VIDEO