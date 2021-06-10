Jordi Gomez de Liano commits to UST: report

Jordi Gomez de Liaño, the younger brother of national team stalwarts Juan and Javi, is heading to Espana to join University of Sto. Tomas, according to an online report.

According to The Varsitarian, Gomez de Liaño has already committed to the UST Growling Tigers, who are on a rebuilding phase following the exit of controversial coach Aldin Ayo.

"Jordi Gomez de Liaño has committed to UST, a source tells the Varsitarian. De Liaño averaged 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the University of the Philippines Integrated School in UAAP Season 82," said the report.

Gomez de Liaño is the younger sibling of Juan and Javi, who both played for University of the Philippines in the UAAP.

