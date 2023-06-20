AJ Edu to play for Toyama Grouses in B.League

Gilas center AJ Edu during the FIBA U-18 Asian Championship in Bangkok, Thailand. FIBA/File

Filipino center AJ Edu will play for the Toyama Grouses in B.League's Division 1, the team announced on Tuesday.

Edu, 23, will be the Grouses' Asian Quota Player for the 2023-24 season of the B.League. Terms of his deal were not announced, though Toyama said the contract "will be concluded after the completion of medical checks and various procedures."

A member of the Gilas Pilipinas pool, Edu played collegiate basketball for the University of Toledo. He was a mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas youth programs but suffered a knee injury during the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Greece. He also endured two more major injuries in 2020 and 2021 before making a full recovery.

"I'm really excited to begin my professional basketball journey at Toyama Grouses," Edu said in comments provided by the team. "[I am] looking forward to meeting all the staff, players and fans, and giving my best on the court."

Edu is the second Filipino to sign as an Asian Quota Player for Toyama, after Dwight Ramos who played for the team in the 2021-22 season.