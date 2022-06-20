PBA: Magnolia not rushing Paul Lee's return

Paul Lee has played just twice in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots intend to be careful with the recovery of star guard Paul Lee, who has played in just two games so far in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

The 33-year-old Lee sat out the Hotshots' games against San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra in order to recover from back spasms as well as a calf issue that has been hampering him.

Lee played in Magnolia's season-opener against TNT, sat out their next game against Converge, then played against NorthPort last week in what was the Hotshots' first win of the conference.

In two games, he averaged just 8.0 points on 27.3% shooting.

"I don't know [when Paul Lee will return]," Magnolia coach Chito Victolero admitted after they bucked Lee's absence to defeat Ginebra in the Manila Clasico on Sunday night. "Maybe, hopefully, next game."

"But I talked to Paul, and we will have Paul kung 100% na siya or at least mga 95 to 100%," the coach added. "We don't want to rush Paul."

Lee has endured injuries in recent conferences for Magnolia, most notably playing through a shoulder injury in the finals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup where the Hotshots lost to the TNT Tropang GIGA.

Despite the Hotshots' slow start to the conference -- they currently have a 2-3 win-loss record -- Victolero is adamant that they will not risk Lee's recovery.

"We need Paul siguro later in the tournament. So, as long as maging healthy si Paul, magiging mas maganda 'yung takbo ng team namin," he said.