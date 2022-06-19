Ian Sangalang led the way for Magnolia in their victory in the Manila Clasico. PBA Images

MANILA (UPDATED) - The Magnolia Hotshots survived the ejection of Calvin Abueva and a late rally by Barangay Ginebra to win the first Manila Clasico of the season, 89-84, on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Abueva was ejected with still 9:15 to play but the Hotshots were able to gut out a much-needed win, thanks in large part to Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon who took charge down the stretch.

Sangalang finished with a game-high 24 points while hauling down nine rebounds, and Jalalon contributed 19 points and six assists. The Hotshots improved to 2-3 in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, while also weathering the absence of veteran guard Paul Lee.

"I think it's the desire, the will to win, and the mental toughness. Alam naman namin kung gaano kalakas ang Ginebra. Kumpleto ang materyales, andoon ang crowd, everything. Ang dami namin kailangan bigyan ng pansin sa game na 'to," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero of the keys to their victory.

"We just try to magawa lang namin, ma-execute lang namin 'yung game plan namin, and mag-enjoy kami. Father's Day nga and Clasico pa, kailangan lang namin i-enjoy ang adversity," he added.

Magnolia was clinging to a 72-67 lead when Abueva was thrown out after incurring a second technical foul. They managed to pad the lead to eight points, 76-68, after back-to-back field goals by Jalalon.

But a four-point play by Arvin Tolentino sparked a 9-1 Ginebra blast that tied the game at 82 with still 4:47 to play in the game. It turned out to be the Gin Kings' last hurrah, however: Aris Dionisio regained the lead for Magnolia with a putback off a Jalalon miss in their next possession, and Jalalon's one-hander made it 86-82 with 3:28 to play.

A layup by Standhardinger trimmed the deficit to two points, 86-84, with 1:58 left, but Magnolia responded with a booming three-pointer by Rome dela Rosa that pegged the final score with 1:45 to go in the contest.

The Hotshots' defense held firm in the final moments, with Ginebra missing their last six attempts from the field.

This is the fourth straight time that Magnolia has won the Manila Clasico, a winning streak that began in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Ginebra shot 41.6% from the field but also allowed the Hotshots to make 47.5% of their field goals. Magnolia also turned the Gin Kings' 16 turnovers into 18 points.

LA Tenorio had 15 points while Scottie Thompson had 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for Ginebra. The reigning MVP was also responsible for five turnovers, however.

This was Ginebra's first loss of the All-Filipino Conference after winning their first two assignments.

The Scores

Magnolia 89 – Sangalang 24, Jalalon 19, Abueva 9, Corpuz 9, Wong 7, Dela Rosa 7, Barroca 6, Laput 6, Dionisio 2, Escoto 0, Ahanmisi 0.

Barangay Ginebra 84 – Tenorio 15, Thompson 13, Standhardinger 12, Caperal 11, Tolentino 10, Aguilar 9, Pringle 6, Chan 4, Pinto 4, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 26-21, 47-40, 70-61, 89-84.