KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - When RSG Philippines first lost 3-1 against RRQ Hoshi in the upper bracket finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) here, people thought it was an acid test done and dusted.

But the Kingslayers proved their naysayers wrong, as they exacted revenge against RRQ Hoshi in an even bigger stage - the grand finals - through a decisive 4-0 sweep.

RSG Philippines' coach Karl "Giee" Barrientos said misdrafts were lessons learned during their loss in the upper bracket finals.

"We learned our drafts. We tested our limits, we finally realized that their strong hero is Franco and Claude. So, from there, we were confident and we punched them really well in the finals," Giee told reporters after winning the title.

The Franco of Calvin "Vynnn" shut the Kingslayers down in the upper bracket finals, so did the Claude of Schevenko "Skylar" David Tendean.

At the time, the Franco's hook landed in spots where it mattered the most, while Skylar's Claude followed that up with immense burst damage.

And indeed, the change in drafting did wonders and quashed doubts about the Kingslayers taking the title - their first in the international scene.

Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto and Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo had these to say about their bashers -- in jest.

"Ayan may napatunayan na kami, tsaka isa lang ang masasabi ko: ang po-pogi ninyo," Demonkite said.

"Masasabi ko lang sa fans na 'ge bash lang kayo, 'yan lang ang kaya n'yo eh. Champion kami! Akala ko ba RRQ na ang champion. Ano kayo ngayon?" Nathzzz chimed in.