Japan is still undefeated in the Volleyball Nations League. Photo courtesy of Volleyball World

MANILA, Philippines -- Team captain Sarina Koga led the way once more as Japan pulled off a 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12 triumph over China to complete a perfect Quezon City campaign, Sunday in the Volleyball Nations League at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Koga's scintillating performance sparked Japan to its eight consecutive win in the VNL, while China suffered a third loss in eight games.

"They have good outside hitters so we tried to have good serves against China. They have good defense but finally we were able to put a counter-attack against China. So that's why we got this victory against China," said Koga through an interpreter.

After dropping the first set, Japan figured out the Chinese defense with Koga and Arisa Inoue taking charge.

"This competition has a lot of taller players so we need to work hard and play hard," said Inoue, who finished with 15 points, including two service aces, and six digs.

Kotona Hayashi was the other Japan player in double digits with 19 points and collected 12 digs and team-high eight receptions.

Li Yingying, holding her own in their showdown with Koga, came through with 27 points, including two blocks, 13 digs and 10 receptions to lead the Chinese.

The showdown between Japan and China concluded Week 2 of the women's division in Quezon City.

Japan is now headed to Calgary, Canada for Week 3 of the competition.