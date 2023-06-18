(UPDATED) Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo added another gold medal from the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships, this time from vault.

Edriel compiled a score of 14.299 from his two vaults during Sunday's apparatus final at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

It was enough to hold off Uzbekistan's Abdulaziz Mirvaliev, whose 14.083 relegated him to silver. Kim Jaeho of South Korea took bronze with a 13.766.

Yulo scored 13.966 off his first vault, while Mirvaliev tallied a 14.666, leaving the Filipino phenom with work to do. But Yulo's second vault was good for 14.633 while the Uzbek gymnast scored a 13.500.

This is Yulo's second gold of the Asian meet, having dominated the floor exercise on Saturday night.

Yulo later added another gold from the parallel bars, where he scored a stunning 15.266 to defeat Japan's Oka Shinnosuke (15.133) and China's Yin Dehang (15.100).

He previously won silver in the all-around.