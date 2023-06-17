Carlos Yulo retains floor exercise title, captures gold in Asian meet

Carlos Yulo. File photo/Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News

Carlos Edriel Yulo retained the floor exercise crown in the 10th Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships at the OCBC Arena in Singapore on Saturday.

He scored a sterling 15.300 points, way ahead of Kazakhstan's Dmitry Patanin and China's Su Weide, who took the silver and bronze with the scores of 14.366 and 114.330, respectively, in the continental gymnastics showcase.

Meanwhile, Alea Finnegan also achieved a personal milestone in snaring the bronze medal in the women's vault with a score of 13.483 points, becoming the first Filipina gymnast to bag a medal in the Asian meet.

