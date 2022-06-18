Philip Ella Juico resigns from PATAFA

Former PATAFA chief Philip Ella Juico. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Philip Ella Juico has vacated his post as president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

Juico tendered his resignation during the association's board meeting on Saturday.

Terry Capistrano, the secretary general of PATAFA, has been appointed as his replacement.

Despite leaving his post as president, Juico will remain part of the board as chairman emeritus.

“I am not leaving PATAFA or the sports community, as it is here where my heart lies but for now, I look forward to more family time and an opportunity to concentrate on personal and business interests and ventures and community advocacies," said Juico.

Juico, who figured in an ugly spat with Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena, became PATAFA chief in 2014.

The two later settled their feud through mediation.

Under Juico's watch, the Philippine athletics team collected 26 gold, 25 silvers, and 41 bronze medals.