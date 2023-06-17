Fil-Am Dylan Harper makes Team USA U-19 squad

From Dylan Harper's Instagram page

After JJ Mandaquit won gold with Team USA's under-16 team, the under-19 squad has selected another Filipino-American standout to its roster.

Seventeen-year-old high school junior Dylan Harper has made the cut.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard from New Jersey is projected as one of the top high school recruits in the country, and basketball runs in his blood.

His father, Ron Harper, won five NBA championships as a member of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

This past NBA season, Dylan’s brother Ron Jr., became the fourth Filipino to suit up in the NBA as an undrafted rookie for the Toronto Raptors.

Dylan’s Filipina mother Maira Pizarro-Harper also played college ball at the University of New Orleans.

The FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup tips off next week in Hungary. Team USA has won two World Cups in a row, including 2019, which included Jalen Green.