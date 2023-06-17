Photo from Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup media bureau

Preseason or not, beating a champion squad like Letran will always be a big boost for any team.

What more for Guang Ming College, a performing arts school in Tagaytay which won the Philippine Collegiate Champions League Luzon qualifiers to earn their ticket to the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"Easy to say, this is our best win in less than a year as a program. Definitely it's something to look forward to," said Flying Dragons coach Mo Gingerich after his side's 84-79 win over the Knights on Thursday.

Though GMC missed out on the quarterfinal bus due to inferior aggregate score in the two-game play-in series, Gingerich believes that this is a step in the right direction for this young team.

"I'm still extremely proud of the guys and their efforts. It makes me so happy to see them improve so much and raise their level of competition," he said.

Even the players treasured the rare chance to rub elbows against some of the top collegiate teams in Manila and expose themselves to high-level competition.

"I feel very privileged to compete with these guys. I'm just so happy for the win," said Nigerian big man Dikachi Odudo.

Team captain Joshua Jamias added: "Dati pinapangarap ko lang na makalaro sa mga ganitong arena pero ngayon, nandito na ako."

The players of GMC are from indigent families who are studying Bachelor in Sports Science with full scholarships, under the leadership of school president Michael Tan and sports director Bo Perasol.

"That's one of the reasons why I love coaching GMC, to see the opportunities that we're able to provide to these kids," said Gingerich.

"Coach Bo always tells the players whenever we go to the provinces that they're not that different from players in Manila. It's just that they don't have the opportunities."

"So for us, it's about giving these guys who are most deserving the opportunity to study, to get their education for free, na sagot ng school na libre yung dorm, damit, jerseys, sapatos. Lahat binibigay ng school sa kanila."

Jamias, a walk-on and one of the pioneering GMC players, spoke on behalf of the players at how grateful they are for the program in helping them get a way out of poverty through sports.

"Sobrang laki ng tulong nila sa akin," he said. "'Di ako varsity at sumubok lang ako sa tryout pero natanggap nila ako. Napakalaki ng utang na loob ko sa kanila."

"To see them grow and have this opportunity, it's really gratifying for us," said Gingerich. "Alam ko one day or maybe sooner baka meron sa kanila na kukunin ng malaking liga and I'll be very happy for them."