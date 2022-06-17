Finally, Steph Curry wins NBA Finals MVP

Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the NBA Finals MVP Trophy, as guard teammate Klay Thompson holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy, following their Game 6 win June 16, 2022. John G Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

For leading the Golden State Warriors to the NBA championship on Friday (Manila time), Steph Curry was awarded the Finals MVP, his first in four title runs.

Curry finished with 34 points in the series-clincher, responding from a subpar performance in Game 5.

But his signature moment in these Finals was in Game 4, where he carried the Warriors to a crucial victory in Boston.

In Golden State's past three titles, Curry was denied winning the award.

In 2015, Andre Iguodala was named Finals MVP; in 2017 and 2018, it was Kevin Durant.

"I'm so proud of our group, I thank god every day that I get to play this game with some amazing people," an emotional Curry said afterwards.

"This is what it's all about, especially after everything we've gone through in the past three years." — With a report by Agence France-Presse