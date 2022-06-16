Filipina swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Coming off a successful campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Olympian Jasmine Alkhaldi feels well-prepared and ready heading into the 19th FINA World Championships.

According to Alkhaldi, she began training for the world championships immediately upon her arrival from Hanoi, Vietnam where the SEA Games were held.

"The World Championships is important to me because it is part of my pathway towards hopefully making it to the Olympics in 2024," said Alkhaldi, who has represented the Philippines in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old swimmer won a silver in the women's 4x100m medley relay, and a bronze in the women's 100m butterfly from the recent SEA Games.

During the Hanoi SEA Games, Alkhaldi also earned a "B" Standard Entry Time (women's 50m freestyle) in a FINA qualifying event, enabling her to clinch a spot with Miranda Renner and Jonathan Cook.

"I have been working on carrying my physical performance from the recently concluded SEA Games toward my performances at Worlds. I have not stopped my training since I have returned from Hanoi to best prepare myself," she said.

Alkhaldi is one of eight national athletes that compose the pioneering batch of #AtletangAyala. Each athlete underwent a rigorous screening process that lasted for a month.

"Swimming at the recently concluded SEA Games, as a national athlete and an #AtletangAyala, was truly an honor," she said. "The #AtletangAyala program gave me the support and the boost of confidence that I needed, knowing that there is a program that will support me and also root for me, not only before or during the Games, but also even after."

Alkhaldi was hired by Ayala Center for Excellence in Sports as a program associate, where she will receive full-time salary for part-time work.

She will also have free access to the training facilities of the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, which features a FINA-standard Olympic size swimming pool.

The world championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary on June 18 to July 3.