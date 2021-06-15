Golf: Yuka Saso now 8th in women's world rankings

Filipino-Japanese Yuka Saso now occupies eighth spot in the Women’s World Golf Rankings a week after clinching the US Women's Open title.

Based on the Rolex World Rankings updated on June 14, Saso accumulated an average of 5.49 points overtaking Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim (5.44 points).

Kim dropped a notch in the rankings after placing tied for 57th at the recently finished LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Saso ranked No. 9 at the time she became the first Filipino to win the US Women’s Open in San Francisco.

The 19-year-old beat Japan's Nasa Hataoka in the playoff to clinch the title and the $1 million top prize that goes with it.

Hataoka now ranks No. 10 with 5.42 points.

Still atop the rankings is Korea's Jin Young Ko (9.42 points), followed by two more of her compatriots In Bee Park (8.61 points) and Sei Young Kim (7.66 points).

The US' Nelly Korda remains at fourth (7.40 points), followed by Canada's Brooke Henderson (6.20 points). Americans Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson came in at sixth and seventh with 5.88 and 5.72 points, respectively.

