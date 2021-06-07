WATCH: Yuka Saso with the winning shot for the US Women's Open title

Saso was clutch when she needed to be, and because of that she fulfilled one of the most important achievements in Philippine sports history. Kelvin Kuo, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Yuka Saso of the Philippines made history on Sunday by winning the US Women's Open title, the biggest feat in Philippine golf history.

ABS-CBN News North America Bureau head TJ Manotoc was at The Olympic Club Lake Course in San Francisco, Calif., to witness the triumph.

Here Saso, 19 years old, makes the winning putt.

19-YEAR-OLD MAJOR CHAMPION!



Yuka Saso ties Inbee Park as the youngest #USWomensOpen champion in history. pic.twitter.com/Ay1dzEH3S5 — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) June 6, 2021

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC

Saso sank a birdie putt on the third playoff hole to outduel Nasa Hataoka and win the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday in San Francisco.

The 19-year-old Saso shot a 2-over 73 to finish at 4-under 280 on the Lake Course at Olympic Club on a day in which American Lexi Thompson shot 4-over 75 and suffered through an epic back-nine collapse. Saso is the first golfer from the Philippines to win the prestigious title.

She also matched Inbee Park as the youngest golfers (19 years, 11 months, 17 days) to win the U.S. Women's Open. Park won her first U.S. Open in 2008.

Saso said she didn't dare dream about winning the biggest tournament in women's golf.

"Not really. I wasn't thinking that," Saso said on the Golf Channel. "I was just glad and thankful that I was here and able to play in this tournament. Yeah, it's unbelievable."

Saso entered the final round trailing third-round leader Thompson by one stroke and her day started badly with back-to-back double bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3.

"I was actually upset," Saso said after her third career victory. "My caddie talked to me and was like there's still many holes to go so keep doing what I was doing the last few days and trust the process." — With a report from Field Level Media/Reuters