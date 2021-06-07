MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Pinoy pride oozes, as Yuka Saso puts country on golfing map

Boxing. Billiards. Bowling. Basketball.

Now golf.

The Philippines has had a number of accomplishments in the sporting arena, but for the first time somebody on the fairways navigating bunkers, trees and roughs made everyone in the country ooze with Filipino pride.

That was 19-year-old Yuka Saso, who on Sunday won the US Women's Open championship.

Saso shot a 2-over 73 to finish at 4-under 280 on the Lake Course at Olympic Club on a day in which American Lexi Thompson shot 4-over 75 and suffered through an epic back-nine collapse. Saso is the first golfer from the Philippines to win the prestigious title.

She also matched Inbee Park as the youngest golfers (19 years, 11 months, 17 days) to win the U.S. Women's Open. Park won her first U.S. Open in 2008.

Saso said she didn't dare dream about winning the biggest tournament in women's golf.

"Not really. I wasn't thinking that," Saso said on the Golf Channel. "I was just glad and thankful that I was here and able to play in this tournament. Yeah, it's unbelievable." —With a report from Field Level Media/Reuters

Here are some photos of the latest toast of Philippine sports celebrating the momentous occasion.

Yuka Saso of the Philippines hits her second shot on the second hole during the final round of the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images/AFP Yuka Saso of the Philippines reacts after making the winning putt at the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images/AFP Yuka Saso of the Philippines is doused with water after winning the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images/AFP Saso hoists the US Open trophy with a group of spectators after winning in a sudden death playoff over Nasa Hataoka following the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club. Kyle Terada, USA Today Sports/Reuters Fellow golfers spray champagne on Yuka Saso after her winning putt on the ninth green during the sudden death playoff following the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club. Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Saso hoists the US Open trophy after winning in a sudden death playoff over Nasa Hataoka following the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club. Kyle Terada, USA Today Sports/Reuters Yuka Saso of the Philippines celebrates with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Saso won following a three-hole playoff against Nasa Hataoka of Japan. Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images/AFP