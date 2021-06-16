FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers: Belangel's buzzer beater tows Gilas past South Korea

Photo from FIBA website

(UPDATED) Sam Belangel drilled the game-winning triple as Gilas Pilipinas stunned archrival South Korea, 81-78, in their opening match in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers at the Angeles City Foundation Gym on Wednesday.

The Philippines, led by Belangel and Dwight Ramos, needed to overhaul a 17-point deficit before squeezing out a tight victory against the RA Guna-powered South Koreans.

Belangel went 5-of-9 from the field, including the buzzer-beating triple, to finish with 13 points.

Ramos topscored for Gilas with 16 markers, while twin towers Ange Kouame and Kai Sotto contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Initially, the South Koreans overwhelmed the host team with their firepower as RA and US NCAA player Lee Hyun-jung took turns in lighting up the Filipinos for a 33-16 lead.

But Gilas found its stride late in the second quarter when Sotto started making his presence felt. By the time Kouame drilled his buzzer-beating trey to the the half, Gilas was only behind by 8 points.

The nationals then made a strong push in the third quarter until Ramos' driving lay-up tied the score 52-all late in the period.

But the SOuth Koreans managed to reclaim the lead after Ra's dunk and Jeon Seong-hyen's triple, 75-70.

It was neck-and-neck down to the last minute after Lee connected from downtown to make it 78-all with only 2 seconds remaining.

Coach Tab Baldwin quickly sued for time and drew the play that led to Belangel's triple.

RA topscored for South Korea with 24 points to go with his 15 rebounds.

Lee had 15 markers.

