FIBA: Kouame, Kai Sotto in Gilas' final 12 against South Korea

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto and Ange Kouame will make their highly-anticipated debut for Gilas Pilipinas when they play South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.
Both centers were part of the list of 12 players selected by the coaching staff for Wednesday's game, which tips off at 6 p.m.
Also making their debuts for the senior team are RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel, and Carl Tamayo.
They are joined by Justine Blatazar, Javi Gomez de Liano, William Navarro, Mike Nieto, Dwight Ramos, Jaydee Tungcab, and team captain Isaac Go.
For Sotto, this is his first participation in the Gilas Men's team after several years of being the star of the youth program.
Kouame, meanwhile, was naturalized in time for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.
The Philippines currently has a 3-0 record in Group A, while South Korea is at 2-0.
