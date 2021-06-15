FIBA: Kouame, Kai Sotto in Gilas' final 12 against South Korea

Gilas Pilipinas centers Kai Sotto and Ange Kouame. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto and Ange Kouame will make their highly-anticipated debut for Gilas Pilipinas when they play South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

Both centers were part of the list of 12 players selected by the coaching staff for Wednesday's game, which tips off at 6 p.m.

Here is our Gilas Pilipinas Men's Team FINAL 12 roster versus South Korea as they kick off their campaign in the #FIBAAsiaCup 2021 Qualifiers! #SBP #ParaSaBayan #LabanPilipinas pic.twitter.com/E0cxqdhYKv — SBP (@officialSBPinc) June 15, 2021

Also making their debuts for the senior team are RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel, and Carl Tamayo.

They are joined by Justine Blatazar, Javi Gomez de Liano, William Navarro, Mike Nieto, Dwight Ramos, Jaydee Tungcab, and team captain Isaac Go.

For Sotto, this is his first participation in the Gilas Men's team after several years of being the star of the youth program.

Kouame, meanwhile, was naturalized in time for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Philippines currently has a 3-0 record in Group A, while South Korea is at 2-0.