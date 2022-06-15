Rome dela Rosa celebrates with his teammates after hitting the game-winning shot for Magnolia. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rome dela Rosa could not hide his relief after making his first -- and only -- shot of the game just when the Magnolia Hotshots needed it most.

They had gone down the wire against the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, with the game tied at 77 with 27.8 seconds to go. Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon made his move with eight seconds left on the shot-clock, driving to the teeth of the NorthPort defense before whipping a pass to Dela Rosa on the left wing.

Dela Rosa, at that point, had missed his first seven shots, including four three-pointers. But he knew he could not hesitate.

"I'm wide open," he said later. "I couldn't hesitate there."

He fired the three-pointer that gave Magnolia a lead they wouldn't relinquish with just six seconds left. It was his lone field goal of the game, as Dela Rosa finished with just three points. Afterward, he gave full credit to his coaches, who kept him in the game, and his teammates, who trusted him despite his woeful shooting.

Rome dela Rosa's three-pointer that gave Magnolia its first win of the PBA Philippine Cup. || @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/2aypvt7R9f — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) June 15, 2022

"I couldn't make any shots. At least I made the one that counted the most. Credit to my teammates. I was getting frustrated, they were talking to me, keep shooting if you're open," said Dela Rosa, who also had three rebounds and two assists in the Hotshots' 80-77 win.

"Jio sucked in the defense, found me, and thankfully, I made the shot," he added.

Dela Rosa was just one of the options in the play, Magnolia coach Chito Victolero later revealed. Aris Dionisio was also open in the other wing, but it was Dela Rosa that Jalalon found for the game-winner.

"Si Rome, nafu-frustrate na siya," noted Jalalon. "So kinausap ko, 'Hey bro, papasok din 'yan sa dulo.'"

Dela Rosa acknowledged that his poor shooting had gotten into his head during the game, especially as he was missing shots that he would usually make. But he was encouraged by his teammates and trusted by his coaches -- a trust he repaid in the endgame.

"Thankfully, the coaches were talking to me. Mostly my teammates, they're like, if you get it, next time shoot it again. Keep shooting," he said. "I've got to give it to them. I'm just glad I made it."

The win was Magnolia's first of the conference after losing their first two assignments, which just added to Dela Rosa's relief. Their previous game was particularly painful, as they lost to Converge in overtime after collapsing in regulation.

"The last game, we should have won. It is what it is. Just happy to be back on the winning column," Dela Rosa said. "Hopefully, tuloy tuloy na to."