PBA: Magnolia snatches first win at NorthPort's expense

Calvin Abueva (13) had a double-double in Magnolia's victory against NorthPort. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Magnolia Hotshots barged into the win column of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup in thrilling fashion, slipping past the NorthPort Batang Pier, 80-77, on Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Rome dela Rosa drilled the go-ahead three-pointer from the left wing with just six seconds to go, converting off a superb pass from Jiovani Jalalon. It was dela Rosa's lone conversion of the game after missing his first seven attempts.

The Hotshots won for the first time after opening the conference with back-to-back defeats. NorthPort, meanwhile, absorbed its first loss.

"We just had a slow start," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, whose team fell to TNT and Converge in their first two matches. "Ang sinasabi ko nga, it's always a challenge for us. It's all about how we bounce back, and how we prepare for the next game."

Calvin Abueva earned Player of the Game honors after tallying 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Paul Lee scored 12 points -- all in the first half -- in his return after missing last Saturday's game against Converge. Jalalon had eight points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes.

The game featured six deadlocks and 13 lead changes, with the Batang Pier recovering from a 17-point deficit in the first half to drag Magnolia into a back-and-forth battle. NorthPort snatched a late 77-75 lead off a deep three-pointer by Robert Bolick with just 53.5 seconds left.

But Abueva converted a layup on the other end, although he was unable to complete the three-point play after also being fouled by Kevin Ferrer. The Hotshots were able to control the offensive rebound, but Mark Barroca committed a turnover that led to Abueva fouling Ferrer.

Unfortunately for the Batang Pier, Ferrer missed both charities that could have given them the lead. Off a timeout, Jalalon found Dela Rosa wide open on the left wing as the NorthPort defense collapsed on Abueva inside the paint, and the swingman splashed his lone field goal of the game.

"He was an option," Victolero said of Dela Rosa. "We want Jio to create for his teammates, and good thing that Calvin dove to the basket. Nag-collapse sila, so si Rome, na-libre."

NorthPort still had a chance with six seconds to go, but Arwind Santos' three-pointer hit the front of the rim and the Hotshots controlled the possession as time expired.

Santos had 18 points and 12 rebounds, although the veteran made just seven of 21 shots. Jamie Malonzo, the reigning Player of the Week, had 15 points and 10 boards, while Roi Sumang also had 15 points. Bolick finished with 13 markers.

The scores:

Magnolia 80 – Abueva 23, Lee 12, Dionisio 12, Jalalon 8, Sangalang 8, Barroca 8, Dela Rosa 3, Wong 3, Corpuz 2, Reavis 1, Zaldivar 0.

NorthPort 77 – Santos 18, Malonzo 15, Sumang 15, Bolick 13, Calma 7, Balanza 4, Ferrer 3, Vigil 2, Ayaay 0, Dela Cruz 0, Javier 0.

Quarters: 21-17, 42-33, 57-55, 80-77.

