Margarito believes Pacquiao will pull off win vs Spence

Antonio Margarito, the Mexican banger who once fought Manny Pacquiao, picked the Filipino boxer to beat undefeated American champion Errol Spence Jr.

The "Tijuana Tornado" who has held multiple welterweight world titles said Pacquiao has too much speed and experience for Spence to handle.

"(Pacquiao) just moves way too much and the truth is he's just too fast," said Margarito in Fight Hype .

The two faced off in November 2010 for the WBC junior middleweight championship wherein Pacquiao has given the 5-foot-11 Margarito a savage beating.

The Mexican was able to survive 12 rounds but ended up losing via a lopsided decision. He also broke his orbital bone during the brutal exchange.

"Manny Pacquiao really is a great fighter, that's just the truth and you mentioned he really does throw away too many punches," he said.

"The truth is I was gonna fight him I always mention that like, 'You know what, he can throw six punches to my one punch.'.. But when I catch him and to catch him turned out to not be so easy so the truth is it really ended up being seven to eight punches to my one punch. So really he was just way too fast."

Pacquiao will be attempting to unify his WBA "super" welterweight title with Spence's WBC and IBF straps.

But the 42-year-old Filipino is 11 years older than Spence, who hasn't seen a loss in all of his 27 fights.

"He's still really ready for this," said Margarito. "I say it after retiring from boxing many years, yes the years do add up but experience really counts a lot."

"Manny Pacquiao still is an excellent fighter, I'm going with Pacquiao."

Pacquiao will fight Spence on Aug. 21.

RELATED VIDEO