WATCH: Pacquiao vs Spence official promo video

Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao helps in hyping up his upcoming match with undefeated American Errol Spence by sharing the official promo video of their fight.

Pacquiao, who first announced the fight over two weeks ago, shared the video through his social media channels.

It came with the caption "PACQUIAO vs SPENCE | August 21 | Fox PPV."

Spence is staking his WBC and IBF welterweight titles in the 12-round fight in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, is expected to be reinstated as the WBA "super" welterweight champion for coming out of retirement. He will be putting the belt on the line as well.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao holds a 62-7-2 record with 39 knockouts.

Spence, who is 11 years younger, has a 27-0 record with 21 knockouts.

