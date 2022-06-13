Deanna Wong gets candid about her personal preferences

MANILA -- Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong got candid about her personal preferences, saying she considers herself a member of the LGBTQ family.

In an interview with Karen Davila for the broadcast journalist’s vlog, Wong said coming out to her parents was not easy even if she was really close to both of them.

“It was [an issue with my parents]. 'Yun nga, na-mention ko kanina, lalo na them coming from a different generation, they have their own personal beliefs, opinions, perspectives. Hindi kami nagkasundo when it came to that point,” she siad.

Wong said it was her dad, whom she’s closer with, who was more adamant about how she identifies herself.

“He didn’t go for it. Kasi 'yun nga, his beliefs nga were saying something different. Sa isip ko kasi, you live your own life and your life means doing things that make you happy,” she said.

When asked how she came to terms and came out on her own, Wong explained: “It was me kasi believing na nagustuhan ko lang naman 'yung tao. Minamahal ko lang naman siya. And if I’m not stepping on anyone’s toes or anything like that, hindi naman siya mali.”

She is also not afraid about what other people might say after she came out.

“Ang iniisip ko lang lagi is people will really say a lot about certain things. Sa akin lang, kung aayaw sila, I will let it pass. Hahayaan ko lang. If the people will really see me for who I am, or kung magustuhan talaga nila kung sino man talaga ako, that’s the people who are true to me.”

Thankfully, Wong said her parents have since accepted her wholly for who she is.

“Wala silang magagawa kasi it’s my life naman we are talking about. Siguro they have seen na it wasn’t a hindrance to my career or something else. Pero siyempre there are still hopes [for me to get married and have kids].”

According to Wong, it’s also not impossible for her fall for someone of the opposite sex.

“Nothing’s impossible naman. We’ll see. Kasi for me, I really don’t have a type. So if I like the person, I like the person. If I love the person, I love the person. If I know that person will treat me right, is kind, is God-fearing, go why not.”

Wong isn’t too keen, though, when it comes to having her own kids.

“Honestly, no. I’m good already with having my pet. Siguro now kasi hindi ko makita 'yung sarili ko kasi career 'yung focus ko talaga and 'yung business and my dog also and the people around me."